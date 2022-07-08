Donovan was selected 136th overall by the Senators in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Donovan was in a tough spot this past season, playing a somewhat limited role for the best team in the OHL (Hamilton). His draft stock likely would have been higher had he been getting more significant minutes on a lesser club. He finished the season with 3 goals and 22 points in 64 games. Donovan's father, Shean, was a gritty forward who played more than 900 NHL games and has worked as a coach in the Ottawa system since 2016-17. Jorian has ideal size (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) and at least average offensive abilities. We should get a significantly better idea of Donovan's long-term potential when his playing time assumingly increases next season.