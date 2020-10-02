Brown was brought in by the Senators from the Panthers on Friday in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick.

Brown played in 56 games last season for Florida in which he registered three goals, five helpers and 48 shots while averaging 13:25 of ice time. The Senators will have to negotiate a new deal with Brown, as he is set to become a restricted free agent on Oct. 9. With his new club, the blueliner should compete for a regular roster spot, though he is far from a lock to be in the lineup every game.