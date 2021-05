Brown broke a bone in his foot when blocking a shot during Monday's win over Winnipeg, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Brown isn't expected to be available for Ottawa's last four games of the season, but at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be ready for next year's training camp. He'll finish the campaign having picked up a single assist while racking up 30 PIM through 26 top-level appearances.