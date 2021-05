Brown (undisclosed) isn't expected to be available for the Senators' final four games of the season, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Brown has only managed one assist through 26 games this campaign, so this news will almost certainly go unnoticed in fantasy circles. The 27-year-old blueliner will likely continue to serve as a rotational, bottom-pairing option for Ottawa in 2021-22.