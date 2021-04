Brown registered an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Brown has struggled to get any offense going in 2020-21, as his assist on a Colin White goal was the former's first point in 22 outings. The 27-year-old Brown has added 61 hits, 34 blocked shots and 26 PIM in a part-time role. His role is too inconsistent to warrant attention in fantasy.