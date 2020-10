Brown agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.4 million contract with the Senators on Monday.

Brown was acquired from the Panthers via trade Oct. 2 and has already put pen to paper on a new deal. The blueliner saw action in 56 games with the Panthers and should see plenty of minutes with Ottawa in 2020-21. The ceiling for the 25-year-old is likely in the 15-20 point range, so he is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy value except in the deepest of formats.