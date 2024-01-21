Norris (upper body) got an assist Saturday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

Norris saw 20:04 in ice time in his return after missing four games. It was nice to see him get on the score sheet - it was his first point since the December break (eight games played) despite putting up 20 shots. Norris had been on a five-game goal streak (seven points) heading into that break, but it's been hard for him to find consistency this season. However, with Shane Pinto (suspension) returning Sunday, the Sens will have their top three centers on the ice for the first time in a year (Jan. 21, 2023). Norris may see greater offensive opportunity in a better-balanced lineup.