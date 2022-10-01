Norris is practicing Saturday after taking five stitches to his mouth Friday, according to Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network.
Norris also chipped a tooth during a faceoff in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. The talented center had 35 goals and 55 points in 66 games last season and with the Senators getting better on their top-six foward depth chart, Norris could be in line for a 65-70 point season with 40 goals in 2022-23.
