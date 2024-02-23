Norris scored twice Thursday in a 4-1 win over Dallas.

He had one goal in his previous 20 games. Norris put the Sens up 1-0 early in the first period by muscling his way to inside position on Derrick Pouliot and redirecting Drake Batherson's point shot. He then scored the winner five-hole early in the second after blowing past Miro Heishanen and skating into a dish from Batherson. Norris has struggled to find his game this season after missing all but eight games in 2022-23, but Thursday, he looked every bit the 35-goal guy he was in 2021-22. Maybe it simply took him this long to get his game back. If so, Norris could be a proverbial home run smash off the wire.