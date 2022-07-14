Norris signed an eight-year, $63.6 million contract with the Senators on Thursday.

Norris will take a cap hit of $7.95 million to remain with the Senators for the remainder of the decade. The 23-year-old has already flashed top-line potential, posting 55 points in 66 contests last season, his second full NHL campaign. With the Senators transitioning from asset acquisition to competitiveness, Norris is set to be at the front of a forward group that also boasts Brady Tkachuk, Alex DeBrincat and Tim Stutzle. Norris should have strong mid-round appeal in fantasy drafts this fall.