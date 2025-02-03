Norris (undisclosed) didn't travel with the Senators for the team's four-game road trip and will miss a few weeks, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Norris sustained a week-to-week mid-body injury in Saturday's 6-0 win over Minnesota. The Senators may provide an update on his status after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Norris has amassed 19 goals, 31 points, 92 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and 126 hits through 50 appearances this season. Despite missing the morning skate because of an illness, Ridly Greig is expected to occupy a top-six role in Monday's lineup due to Norris' absence.