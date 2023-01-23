Norris will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the near future. He was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Norris played in just three games after sitting out 38 contests due to a shoulder injury. His season will come to an end after re-injuring it. Norris was limited to only eight appearances this campaign. He posted two goals, one assist, 15 shots on goal, six blocks and seven hits. Shane Pinto should see an increased role for the remainder of the year. The Senators also brought up Ridly Greig from AHL Belleville on Monday.