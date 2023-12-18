Norris scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Norris tied the game at 1-1 in the first period with his goal, but his helper came on a tally too late to make a difference in the third. The 24-year-old has found his scoring touch with four goals and two assists over his last seven outings. On the year, the center has 16 points, 64 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-1 rating through 23 appearances, mainly in a second-line role. Seven of his points have come with the man advantage.