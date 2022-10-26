Norris (shoulder) is expected to be shelved long term and could be in danger of missing the rest of the season, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The fact that surgery for Norris remains an option certainly doesn't bode well for the center. Coming off a 35-goal campaign last year, expectations were high for the Michigan native heading into the season. Without Norris in the lineup, Derick Brassard will get the first crack at a second-line role, though Shane Pinto could also push for more opportunities.