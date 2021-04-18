Norris picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Canadiens.
He's on a four-game point streak that includes two goals and four assists. Norris, Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk combined for seven points Saturday and look like they'll be the Sens' top trio for years to come, barring contract challenges.
