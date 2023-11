Norris scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Norris tipped a Jacob Bernard-Docker point shot at 4:39 of the third period. It pushed the score to 3-2. It was his fourth goal in six games (six points) after starting the season on injured reserve. Norris delivered 35 goals and 20 assists in 66 games two seasons ago, but missed all but eight contests last year. That injury is behind him, and he's on an upward trajectory once again.