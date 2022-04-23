Norris produced a secondary assist in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Norris is having a stellar month with seven goals and six assists through 12 games. The Senators are ranked seventh within the Atlantic Division, and that poor standing is probably taking some attention away from Norris in fantasy leagues, but he's generated a whopping 33 goals and 52 points in just his second season as a full-time NHLer.