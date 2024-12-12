Norris notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Norris got on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since a three-game streak from Nov. 9-14. The center helped out on the second of Drake Batherson's three goals in the game. Norris has been overshadowed by some of the Senators' other forwards, but he's still put up a strong 19 points (eight on the power play) with 56 shots on net, 72 hits, 28 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 28 contests. He had 30 points in 50 regular-season outings last year, so he should be able to surpass that total as long as he stays healthy in 2024-25.