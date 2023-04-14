Norris (shoulder) is looking to start skating next month, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Norris was plagued by shoulder issues all season, and he finally decided on surgery in late January after playing only eight games. Norris said that his shoulder is feeling good. He managed only two goals and an assist in 2022-23, after scoring 35 times and adding 20 helpers in 66 games during the 2021-22 campaign. Look for Norris to be healthy once training camp begins in September and regain his spot as a top-two center on the Senators.