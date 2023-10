Norris (shoulder) will begin the year on injured reserve, per PuckPedia.

Norris suffered a few setbacks during the preseason and will now sit for at least three games to start the year. He was held to just eight games last year and still isn't back to 100 percent. He buried 35 goals and 55 points during the 2021-22 campaign and will slide back into Ottawa's top-six once he's ready to go.