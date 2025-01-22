Norris (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Rangers for precautionary reasons, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Norris briefly left Tuesday's contest in the first period, but was able to return prior to the intermission. The 25-year-old center's precautionary exit lends some hope that he won't miss too much time with the injury, though it's unclear what exactly he is dealing with.