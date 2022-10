Head coach D.J. Smith had no update on Norris (undisclosed) after Saturday's win against Arizona, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Norris appeared to suffer an injury during the third period as he left the ice in frustration while favoring his left side. The 23-year-old forward scored a goal while logging 14:32 of ice time prior to leaving the game. Ottawa's next game is Monday against the Stars.