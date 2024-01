Norris (upper body) might be an option to return Saturday versus Winnipeg or Sunday against Philadelphia, coach Jacques Martin told TSN 1200 Ottawa on Wednesday.

Although Norris seems to be getting close to returning, he'll still miss his fourth straight game Thursday versus Montreal. He has 12 goals and 20 points in 33 outings in 2023-24. When Norris is healthy, he might push Zack MacEwen out of the lineup.