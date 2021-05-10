Norris scored a goal in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Flames.

Norris got the Senators on the board at 11:06 of the second period, but an unlikely comeback never materialized. The 22-year-old center has impressed in 2020-21 with 16 goals, 34 points, 94 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-12 rating through 55 outings. He's like to be a top-six option for years to come.