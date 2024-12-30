Norris scored a power-play goal in Sunday's win over the Wild.

Norris found the twine midway through the third period to give the Senators a 2-1 lead before Claude Giroux closed things out with an empty-netter. This was Norris' 14th goal of the season, and it was the second time he scored in his last four games. However, he's been trending in the wrong direction lately after an impressive start to the campaign. Over his previous 10 contests, Norris has netted just five points, though three of them have come on the power play.