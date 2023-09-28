Norris (shoulder) will not play Friday versus the Jets, but hopes to get into one or two preseason games, Ian Mendes of The Athletic reports.

Norris last played on Jan. 21 as he underwent shoulder surgery in the following week. Norris will likely be ready for Opening Night versus Carolina on Oct. 11. He had two goals and an assist in eight games last season, but he was outstanding the previous season with 35 goals and 55 points in just 66 contests. He is a great sleeper pick in drafts this season.