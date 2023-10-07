Per TSN 1200 Ottawa, Norris (shoulder) won't play in Saturday's preseason finale against Montreal and it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup.

It has been a rough training camp for Norris, who was expected to be ready for the start of the regular season before suffering some setbacks. It certainly doesn't sound like he will be available to play Opening Night on Wednesday against Carolina, though he hasn't officially been ruled out yet for the contest. He only suited up in eight games last season, scoring twice and adding an assist, before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in late January.