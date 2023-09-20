Norris (shoulder) will initially wear a no-contact jersey during training camp practices, per Claire Hanna of TSN.

Norris, who underwent shoulder surgery in late January, recently tweaked something. Senators GM Pierre Dorion believes Norris would be healthy enough to play if the regular season were starting, but for now Ottawa feels it would be better to stay cautious when it comes to his recovery. The 24-year-old had 35 goals and 55 points in 66 contests last year, but was limited to eight games in 2022-23.