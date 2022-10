Norris (shoulder) will be sidelined for at least two weeks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Ottawa is still waiting on MRI results and could know more about Norris' timetable in the next couple of days. He has been moved to injured reserve, per the NHL media site. The 23-year-old center was injured this past Saturday in a game against Arizona. Norris has one goal and one assist in five appearances this season.