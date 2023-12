Norris scored his seventh goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

An aggressive forecheck by the Senators created some scoring chances midway through the first period and Norris was able to tip home an Erik Brannstrom point shot, but it was all the offense the team could muster. Norris has found the back of the net in two of the last three games, but since the beginning of November he's managed just four goals and eight points in 15 contests.