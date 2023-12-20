Norris scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Norris put the Senators ahead 2-0 in the first period. He's scored in three straight games and has seven points, including five goals over his last eight contests. The center is up to 10 tallies, 17 points (eight on the power play), 65 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-2 rating through 24 appearances this season.