Norris (upper body) won't play Saturday against San Jose, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Norris will have to wait for Tuesday's game against the Avalanche for his next potential opportunity to rejoin the lineup. With Norris unavailable, the Senators are expected to deploy 11 forwards and seven defensemen versus the Sharks.
