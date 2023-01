Norris (shoulder) is not expected to return anytime soon, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Norris visited with a shoulder specialist recently and isn't fully healed yet despite making progress. The Senators hoped that he could return at the end of January but coach D.J. Smith said Tuesday that the team is "not going to put him on a timeline." Norris, who hasn't played since Oct. 22, won't be rushed back into game action.