Norris (upper body) had three hits and two blocked shots in 16:00 of ice time Saturday in a 5-3 win over San Jose.

He has missed six games with the injury. Norris has talent, but his injury history is stunning. Last season, he had a third surgery on his left shoulder, and he missed almost the entire 2022-23 season due to a shoulder injury. Before that, Norris delivered a tantalizing 35 goals in 66 games in 2021-22, and fantasy managers starting lining up for his services. At this point, you need to temper any expectations you have for him. Norris has 19 goals in 51 games this season, and if he can regain his form, he could pot another eight or nine. But that means he'd need to stay healthy, and that's always a risk.