Norris notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.
Norris set up a Drake Batherson tally in the first period. The 21-year-old Norris is on a six-game point streak, with three goals and six helpers in that span. Six of his points during the streak have come with the man advantage. The center reached the 30-point mark (13 tallies, 17 helpers) with 79 shots on net, a minus-12 rating and 55 hits through 47 appearances this year.
