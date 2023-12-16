Norris scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Norris has potted three goals over his last five games. The 24-year-old center is up to eight tallies on the season, but it appears he's getting more comfortable again after missing most of last season due to shoulder surgery. Norris has mainly been a second-line presence for the Senators in 2023-24, picking up 14 points, 62 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-2 rating over 22 appearances.