Norris scored a goal on four shots, doled out seven hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Norris ended a five-game goal drought with the second-period tally, which tied the contest at 1-1. He has been limited to two points over six outings in January. The center's slowdown on offense is a bit concerning even though he's maintained a prominent role in the Senators' lineup. He's contributed 15 goals, nine assists, 83 shots, 112 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 42 appearances this season.