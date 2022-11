Norris will seek a second opinion on his injured shoulder, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Norris is facing surgery but wants to see if he is able to rehab his shoulder without going through the surgical route. At this time, he is in danger of missing the rest of the season, should he undergo the knife. Norris had a goal and an assist in five games this season, after a 35-goal campaign in 2021-22.