Norris (shoulder) will make his season debut Wednesday versus Washington, per Ian Mendes of The Athletic.

Norris began the season on the injured reserve list due to his shoulder injury. He centered the third line alongside Dominik Kubalik and Drake Batherson during Wednesday's morning skate, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun. Norris was limited to eight games due to injury last season, but he had 35 goals and 55 points in 66 outings in 2021-22. His availability might result in Zack MacEwen serving as a healthy scratch.