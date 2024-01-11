Norris will be unavailable against Buffalo on Thursday due to an upper-body injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Norris is currently mired in a seven-game pointless streak despite registering 16 shots on net over that stretch. With the 24-year-old center on the shelf, Tim Stutzle will move up to the first power-play unit. In terms of the full lineup, Ottawa will either need to bring a forward up from the minors or roll with seven defensemen Thursday. For his part, Norris will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's clash with San Jose.
