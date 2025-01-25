Norris (upper body) is skating in a non-contact jersey at practice Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
While Norris has been ruled out of Ottawa's pair of weekend games, he has returned to the ice after suffering an injury Tuesday versus the Rangers. Norris has 17 goals, 10 assists, 88 shots on goal and 120 hits over 47 outings this season.
