Norris (shoulder) was removed from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Norris' activation, along with the team's decision to place Jake Lucchini on waivers, all point to the 23-year-old Norris making his return to the lineup against the Penguins on Wednesday. The 2017 first-round pick has been on the shelf for the last 38 contests due to his shoulder issue. Given his lengthy absence, Norris may be eased back into action but should be filling a first or second-line role before long.