Norris (shoulder) began taking contact during Wednesday's practice and could be available for Friday's preseason matchup with Winnipeg, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Norris is working his way back from the shoulder surgery he underwent in January, but it appears he's on track to be 100 percent healthy for Ottawa's regular-season opener versus Carolina on Oct. 11. The 24-year-old racked up 35 goals and 55 points through 66 games with the Senators in 2021-22 before playing just eight games last year, making him an enticing player that may be overlooked in fantasy drafts this year.