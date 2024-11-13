Norris scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Norris scored just 41 seconds into the game, and that was ultimately all the support Linus Ullmark needed in the win. This was Norris' second straight game with a goal, which follows a stretch of four contests without a point for the center. He's up to six goals, 10 points, 27 shots on net, 36 hits, 15 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 15 outings this season. The 25-year-old can provide category coverage in fantasy while seeing top-six minutes.