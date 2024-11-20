Norris scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits, added four PIM and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Norris has scored four times and added an assist over the last five games. The only time he was held off the scoresheet in that span was in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes. The 25-year-old center is doing well in a top-six role, racking up eight goals, five assists, 33 shots on net, 46 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 18 contests this season. Center is a deep position in fantasy, but Norris offers enough well-rounded production to be worth a look in most formats.