Norris scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.
Norris has tallied in four straight games and six of his last eight. This was also his third outing in a row with a power-play marker. The 24-year-old center is up to 11 goals, 18 points (nine on the power play), 68 shots, 29 hits and a minus-4 rating through 25 outings. Fantasy managers likely hadn't given him much thought prior to December, but he should be working his way onto more rosters with his recent performance.
