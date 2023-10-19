Norris (shoulder) scored two goals on three shots in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Capitals.

Norris netted a power-play marker, which stood as the game-winner, in the first period, and he also scored in the middle frame. The 24-year-old center missed the first three contests while finishing up his recovery from shoulder surgery last season. In 2021-22, he picked up 35 goals and 20 helpers in 66 outings, though that was on a 20.3 shooting percentage that is likely too high to be replicated this year.