Norris scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Norris has scored in three straight games and has four points and eight shots in that span. The 25-year-old center has looked good since moving up to the top line in a swap of spots with Tim Stutzle, especially considering Norris was stuck in a four-game dry spell prior to the switch. Norris has seven goals, five helpers, 31 shots on net, 38 hits, 16 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 16 appearances this season.