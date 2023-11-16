Norris scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

After helping to set up a Jake Sanderson tally midway through the first period, Norris gave the Senators a 4-0 lead just 78 seconds into the second period by finishing a give-and-go with Vladimir Tarasenko. It was Norris' second multi-point performance in 11 games after a slightly delayed start to the season while he completed his recovery from shoulder surgery, but the 24-year-old's looked 100 percent healthy since getting on the ice with five goals and nine points.