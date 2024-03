Norris will not play again this season after undergoing shoulder surgery, TSN reports Monday.

Norris has been plagued with shoulder injuries throughout his young career, with this being his third time going under the knife. At this point, it's safe to wonder how long the 24-year-old center can continue playing without risking permanent damage. Norris will end the 2023-24 campaign having tallied 16 goals and 14 assists, including 12 power-play points, in 50 games.